MIMMS, Cathy Lee Bryan, having gained her heavenly body, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 5, 2020. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 34 years, Donald P. Mimms; son, Travis N. Mimms; brother, Jerry W. Bryan; sister, Susan Bryan Anderson; a host of nieces and nephews and faithful friends. She was a long time employee of Utica National Insurance Co. having faithfully served for 43 years. A memorial service celebrating Cathy's life will be held on February 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Chesterfield Baptist Church, 16520 Hull Street Road, Moseley, Va. 23120. A reception will be held in her honor immediately following the service in the church Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Chesterfield Baptist Church Restore and Renew Fund or to a charity of your choice.View online memorial
