MIMNAUGH, Dorothy Ellen, 95, of Ruther Glen, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at her home. Born in Pennsylvania, she was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Ashland. She was the beloved wife of 68 years of Eugene Mimnaugh; mother of Edward Mimnaugh (Paula), Diane Dye (Bob) and Gene Mimnaugh (Donna); six grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by a son, David Mimnaugh; and a brother, George Holman. A Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Ashland. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass. Sign register book online at www.storkefuneralhome.com.View online memorial
