MINES, EDWARD "SKIP"

MINES, Edward C. "Skip," age 68, of Richmond, departed this life October 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by one brother, Willie Mines. He is survived by four children, Salanda Thomas (Willis), Robert Horton, Shannon Pulliam and Paul Horton; nine grandchildren; one sister, Cleo Carver (Ronald); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday, 1 p.m. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Saturday.View online memorial
