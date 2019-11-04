MINES, MARY

MINES, Ms. Mary, 77, of Richmond, departed this life October 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Fred and Mary Elizabeth Mines; and three brothers, Jack, Fred Jr. and George Mines. She is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Tuesday, at 12 noon. Dr. Alesia Johnson officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.View online memorial