MINICLIER, Katherine Elizabeth Frank, died peacefully on April 25, 2020, in her home in Charles City, Virginia, surrounded by her family after a 40-month battle with Glioblastoma. Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Jack Miniclier; children, Heather Shockey, John Miniclier, Nicole Miniclier and Andrew Miniclier and their respective spouses; grandsons, Ben, Peter, Rob and Gideon; sister, Eleanor Matney; and many beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Frank; and mother, Dorothy Kitsleman Bush. Katherine will be remembered for her friendliness, her openness, her ready smile and her love of life. For an online memorial to Katherine, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com. Both an interment in Arlington National Cemetery and a memorial service at Westover Episcopal Church in Charles City will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the American Brain Tumor Association.

