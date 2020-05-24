MINNER, Frances "Fran" Elaine, 77, of Richmond, died in her home on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Naomi Minner; and her father, Rawlins B. Minner. She is survived by her sisters, Mariam "M" Eaton of San Luis Obispo, Calif. and Janet "JC" Cyr and her husband, Steve, of Castine, Maine; her cousins, Roger Minner, Joan Jackson, Ronnie Stumpf, Kathy Davison and Paul Minner; and by her large community of friends who were like family to her. Finally, she was also survived by her beloved cat, Henri, who was her constant companion and who has been adopted by a close friend. Fran was born and reared in Wilmington, Delaware. She graduated from Mount Pleasant High School and attended Goldey-Beacon College in Wilmington. She moved to Richmond in the early '70s and for most of her career, Fran worked at Hunton & Williams Law Firm, where she remained a beloved member of that community for over 35 years, until her retirement in 2009. In her retirement, Fran was passionate about traveling and she embarked on many adventures with her travel group, The Cooking Cottage. Fran was active in countless groups and organizations in Richmond, where she gave selflessly of her time. She was a member of First Baptist Church on Monument Avenue. She made so many friends over her life, and she was diligent at keeping those connections vibrant. She will be greatly missed by her large circle of friends. A memorial service will be planned at a later date when friends and family can safely gather to celebrate her life. In honor of the kind and giving person that Fran was, memorial contributions can be made to support women with ovarian cancer through the CancerDancer organization at www.ocancerdancer.org or at P.O. Box 70252, Henrico, Va. 23255, the www.ASPCA.org or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences to the family can be made at www.blileys.com.View online memorial
