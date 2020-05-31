MINOCK, Robert T., passed away on Wednesday, May 27, in the year of our Lord 2020, after reaching the age of 94 years old. He died peacefully within his home in Richmond, Va., with his beloved wife, Jo Ann by his side. He is also survived by his two children, Michael Minock and Sharon Edwards; as well as his 23 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Robert was born on August 10, 1925, in Detroit, Michigan, to Muriel and Oliver Minock. During World War II, Robert volunteered to enlist in the United States Army and entered active duty service in 1943. He then volunteered to be part of the Rangers, and after passing rigorous training, was assigned to Company A 2nd Ranger Infantry Battalion. On June 6, 1944, Robert landed with the first wave on Omaha Beach. Throughout the bloodiest and darkest hours that day, his fight was absolute, continual, gallant, brave and fiercely unequal yet desperate and victorious. Despite 98 percent of Able Company having lost their lives on the beach that morning, Robert continued to fight and joined the severely depleted men of Company C. Because of the heroic actions by men like Robert Minock, and the thousands who gave their lives that day, the battle and the war was won. He continued to fight courageously throughout Northern France, the Battle of the Bulge in the Ardennes and in Rhineland, where he was wounded in action. He was highly decorated, receiving four Bronze Stars, a Presidential Citation and the Purple Heart. A graveside service will be held at Westhampton Memorial Park in Richmond, Va., at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020.View online memorial
Service information
Jun 1
Graveside Service
Monday, June 1, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Westhampton Memorial Park Chapel
10000 Patterson Avenue
Richmond, VA 23233
10000 Patterson Avenue
Richmond, VA 23233
