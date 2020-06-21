MINOR, Aaron T., 26, of Gum Spring, Va., departed this life Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He is survived by his loving and devoted mother, Margarita Minor; son, Cohan A. Fitzgerald; devoted friend, Misty Fitzgerald; one sister, three brothers and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, from 12 until 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Shady Grove Baptist Church, Gum Spring, Va.View online memorial
