MINOR, BRITANY

MINOR, Britany Nicole, 28, of Sandston, suddenly received her wings to fly to the arms of our Lord, Sunday, November 24, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Cheryl Capehart; father, Richard Capehart (Caroline); six siblings, Mike and Angie Pocklington, Adam, Tyler (Maria), Corey Capehart and "Lil Sis," Lilly Wilson (and her father, Frank Wilson); as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and her massive support system of friends. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 (today), at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., with a Celebration of Life beginning at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the McShin Recovery Resource Foundation, 2300 Dumbarton Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228.

