MINOR, Britany Nicole, 28, of Sandston, suddenly received her wings to fly to the arms of our Lord, Sunday, November 24, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Cheryl Capehart; father, Richard Capehart (Caroline); six siblings, Mike and Angie Pocklington, Adam, Tyler (Maria), Corey Capehart and "Lil Sis," Lilly Wilson (and her father, Frank Wilson); as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and her massive support system of friends. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 (today), at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., with a Celebration of Life beginning at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the McShin Recovery Resource Foundation, 2300 Dumbarton Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228.