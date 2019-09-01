MINOR, Judy Carter, of Henrico, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry W. Carter Sr. and Mary B. Carter; her husband, Philip A. Minor Jr.; three brothers, Harry Carter Jr., Woodrow Carter and Robert Lewis Carter; one brother-in-law, O'Dell Shockley; and two sisters-in-law, Daisy S. Carter and Shirley Carter. Judy is survived by her dear sister, Dorothy C. Shockley; many nieces and nephews; two sisters-in-law, Frances Carter and Kathy Minor; and one brother-in-law, George R. Minor. Judy was employed by Southside Bank in Aylett, Va., after she graduated. Judy was a lifelong member of Mizpah United Methodist Church, Walkerton, Va. She served her church in many leadership roles, including Sunday school teacher and membership in Mizpah's UMW. She was a member of the King & Queen Jr. Woman's Club, the King & Queen Historical Society and for many years was a great fundraiser for and supporter of the Walkerton Fire Dept. After marrying the love of her life, "Phil," she moved to Richmond and belonged to many clubs and organizations in Richmond and Henrico. Judy was owner with her husband, Phil, of Minor's Jewelers, Inc. and Phil Minor Ltd. She and her husband worked together for 32 years doing what Judy loved best, "selling." Judy was a frequent visitor at Skipwith Baptist Church. She felt so blessed with a large loving family and a large circle of friends, including her church friends. Judy will truly be missed by her family and friends. She will always be remembered for loving life and living it to the fullest. Judy had a priceless smile, a dynamic personality and a beautiful heart. She never met a stranger. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, September 5, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave.View online memorial