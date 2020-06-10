MINTER, Agnes D., 91, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Pete; and a daughter, Terry. She is survived by her children, Peggy L. Minter (Ralph), June M. Groves, John L. Minter III and P. Lance Minter (Wendy); grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held Thursday, June 11, at 1 p.m. at Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of AGNES MINTER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.