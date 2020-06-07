MINTON, Mr. Preston L., 87, of Midlothian, went to be with his Savior May 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Betty. Although he had no biological children he was a loving father to Melvin G. Reames (Janet) of Prince George, G.S. (Butch) Anthony of Doswell and Michelle A. Biby of Midlothian; and grandfather to Austin and Abby Anthony, Savannah, Charlotte and Joey Biby, Jessica McAllister (Matthew) and Emily Coppler (Eric). Preston was the son of Cornelius (nee) Minton and Lillian B. Minton, both deceased. He was an Army veteran and graduated from Petersburg High School and Richmond Professional Institute of the College of William and Mary. He was a member of Huguenot Road Baptist Church and the Agape Class and served as an usher until his health prevented it. He was a 50-year Masonic veteran in Petersburg Starke Lodge #24 and Honorary Member of Petersburg Lodge #15 A.F & A.M of Virginia. He was a longtime volunteer with Meals on Wheels, where he ministered to many. He spent his career in the insurance industry retiring as Vice President of Marketing for The Southern Insurance Company of Virginia. Preston loved playing golf, hunting and fishing, but spending time with his family and friends was most important to him. His wonderful welcoming presence made all who met him feel special and loved. The family would like to thank the staff of The Pearl at Watkins Centre for their loving care of Preston. There will be a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Huguenot Road Baptist Church Endowment Fund, 10525 W. Huguenot Road, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23235.View online memorial