MITCHELL-ALMOND, Carol T., 79, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many, was called home to be with the Lord on June 27, 2020. She was born in Richmond, Virginia on February 17, 1941. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee and Vernell Perrin Tyler; her first husband, Jame Ralph Mitchell Jr.; second husband, Calvin Otis Almond; son, Robert Ernest Mitchell; and daughter, Margarette Elizabeth (Midge) Mitchell; and a host of fur-babies. She is survived by her daughters Cherly R. Hill (Jim) and Valerie L. Mitchell; sons, James Ralph Mitchell III (Debbie) and Bryan K. Mitchell (Dana); stepsons, Raymond Almond (Cathy) and Lyle Almond; many grandchildren and great-grands. This is an answer to a little girl's prayer many years ago "please God, give me a big family- three girls and three boys" - prayer answered. Waiting in heaven for all my family and friends. As she would say "See you - never goodbye." A funeral service will be conducted at Highland Springs Church of the Nazarene on July 2, 2020, at 12 noon. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home, Wakefield Chapel, is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Jean-Jacques Bakery in Carytown permanently closed after owners die
-
WATCH NOW: 'It is not financially feasible': Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens won't reopen under Phase 3 restrictions
-
UPDATED: Stoney announces new Richmond Police chief as Interim chief steps down after 11 days
-
Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue
-
Northam extends state of emergency in Richmond, citing 'civil unrest'; Stoney requested the move