MITCHELL, Barbara M., of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully, September 2, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her sons, Robert Bryan and Bradley Alan Mitchell; and daughter-in-law, Blair; grandchildren, Adam Nolan, Chandler and Lily Mitchell; two nephews, Wesley and Dale Taylor; niece, Barbara Taylor; best friend, Peggy Coulter; and a host of other great-nieces and nephews. Barbara retired from Ukrops after over 20 years. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 4207 Forest Hill Ave., Richmond, Va. 23225. Interment 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond SPCA, www.richmondspca.org.