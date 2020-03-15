MITCHELL, Constance Joyce, born December 10, 1932, in Henrico County, Va., joined our Father in heaven on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Edward Farmer and Margaret Timberlake Farmer; two brothers, James "Jimmy" Edward Jr. and Richard "Buddy" David; and her sister, Nancy Lee Ring. She is survived by her husband, Jack; her daughter, Shari; and her nephew, Chris. Joyce worked for the Broward County Public School system for many years. A memorial service will be held at Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., on March 20, 2020, at 11 a.m.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Singapore mobilizes system of state control to contain coronavirus
-
Chesterfield teachers planned a mass protest Friday. Then, class was canceled.
-
UPDATED: Longwood student tests positive for coronavirus
-
Capital One, Genworth part of a growing number of companies telling employees to work remotely from home amid coronavirus
-
UPDATED: Virginia sees first death from coronavirus; first Chesterfield resident tests positive
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 4 cemetery plots worth $16,000 but will take $6,000. Call 1-225-…