MITCHELL, Constance Joyce, born December 10, 1932, in Henrico County, Va., joined our Father in heaven on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Edward Farmer and Margaret Timberlake Farmer; two brothers, James "Jimmy" Edward Jr. and Richard "Buddy" David; and her sister, Nancy Lee Ring. She is survived by her husband, Jack; her daughter, Shari; and her nephew, Chris. Joyce worked for the Broward County Public School system for many years. A memorial service will be held at Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., on March 20, 2020, at 11 a.m.

