MITCHELL, David B. Jr., 74, of Richmond, departed this life on March 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, David B. Mitchell Sr. and Caroline Johnson Mitchell; a sister, Virginia L. Mitchell; and a brother, Malik Akbar Bey. He is survived by his beloved wife, Carolyn J. Mitchell; a son, Rahsaan D. Mitchell; a daughter, Rashida L. Mitchell; a sister, Rosa Lee Taylor; three grandchildren, Jonah, Jaela and Dinari; a sister-in-law, Vivian J. Johnson (Oliver); two brothers-in-law, Burley T. Jasper and Calvin M. Jasper; nieces and nephews, a host of cousins and devoted friends. Mr. Mitchell was a retired U.S. Postal Service employee in the city of Richmond. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 22. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Monday, March 23, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 216 W. Leigh Street. Dr. Adam Bond officiating. Interment in Mount Olivet Cemetery, 3501 N. Hopkins Road.View online memorial
