MITCHELL, Geneva Carol, age 73, of Henrico County, Va., passed away January 20, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Hampton Mitchell; and their children, Mitch Mitchell (Donna), Richard Allison, Michael Allison (Deanna Lynne), Jeff Mitchell (Amanda) and Jennifer Stoner (Jason). Her four sisters and one brother, Norma Taylor, Lois Shupe (Dean), Kenny Snodgrass, Donna Rickman (Oaks) and Kim Hill (Glenn) also survive her. She was a proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Geneva was born in Hayter's Gap, Va., on December 1, 1946. She graduated from Patrick Henry High School in Glade Spring, Va. She worked at Virginia Highlands Community College and then the Virginia Department of Taxation. She was a faithful member of Cambridge Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Cambridge Baptist Church, with the family receiving friends 30 minutes prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Hope Thrift or Homeless Endeavors.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of GENEVA MITCHELL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.