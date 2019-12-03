MITCHELL, GERALDINE

MITCHELL, Geraldine Harris, 93, of Richmond, went to be the Lord Friday, November 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Thomas "Hank" Franklin Mitchell Sr.; daughter, Peggy Mitchell Skewes. Geraldine is survived by her daughter, Susan Mitchell Maust (Mark); son, Thomas Franklin Mitchell Jr.; granddaughters, Amy Marsha Wood, Skylar Kathryn Revels, Shayna Renee Maust; great-grandson, Logan Gage Martin; great-great-grandson, Brantley Reid Martin. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad Street. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

View online memorial

