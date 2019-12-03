MITCHELL, Geraldine Harris, 93, of Richmond, went to be the Lord Friday, November 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Thomas "Hank" Franklin Mitchell Sr.; daughter, Peggy Mitchell Skewes. Geraldine is survived by her daughter, Susan Mitchell Maust (Mark); son, Thomas Franklin Mitchell Jr.; granddaughters, Amy Marsha Wood, Skylar Kathryn Revels, Shayna Renee Maust; great-grandson, Logan Gage Martin; great-great-grandson, Brantley Reid Martin. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad Street. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.View online memorial