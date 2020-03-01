MITCHELL, Hampton Andrews, of Richmond, Va., passed away February 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Imogen Mitchell of Tappahannock, Va.; and by his wife of 32 wonderful years, Geneva Mitchell. Ham is survived by his children, Mitch Mitchell (Donna), Jeff Mitchell (Amanda), Jennifer Stoner (Jason), Mike Allison (Deanna) and Rick Allison; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Ham attended high school in Tappahannock after which he joined the army during the Korean Conflict and went on to attend Randolph-Macon College. He served as a state auditor for the Community College System for 30 years. Ham will be remembered for his love for baseball especially his New York Yankees, road trips with friends, love of country and his devotion to his church family and friends. A celebration of his life will be hosted at Cambridge Baptist Church on Saturday, March 7, at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Wounded Warriors Project.View online memorial
