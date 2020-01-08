MITCHELL, Julia Carroll Holt, departed this life on January 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph E. Holt and Eunice C. Taylor Holt. She is survived by her daughter, Carroll Spain Rowe and son-in-law, Mark A. Rowe; her son, R. Cary Spain and daughter-in-law, Paula Shearer Spain; and her son, Kevin T. Mitchell and daughter-in-law, Karen Cook Mitchell; four grandchildren, Meredith C. Rowe, Rachel Spain Lewis, Sara Ashton Spain and Tyler M. Rowe; and two great-grandchildren, Jack and Sydney. She is also survived by a cousin, Arthur Wayne Holt. Born March 10, 1936, Julia was a lifelong resident of Richmond and Chesterfield, she graduated from John Marshall High School, Class of 1954. As a full-time mom, she was a very active volunteer in the Richmond Public Schools. She retired in 2001 after 30 years of service as secretary at Webber Memorial Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 25, at Chester United Methodist Church, Chester, Va., at 3 p.m. A gathering will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Chester Methodist Church or Webber Memorial Baptist Church.View online memorial
