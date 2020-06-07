MITCHELL, MARY ANN

MITCHELL, Mary Ann Lee, 84, of Doswell, Va., passed away June 2, 2020. She is now at peace. Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 64 years, Carl S. Mitchell; son, Michael W. Mitchell; granddaughter, Brittany M. Jolley; great-granddaughter, Gemma M. Stanley; and many other family members. A Celebration of Life will be held in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, www.alzfdn.org. Online guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.

