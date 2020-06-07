MITCHELL, Mary Ann Lee, 84, of Doswell, Va., passed away June 2, 2020. She is now at peace. Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 64 years, Carl S. Mitchell; son, Michael W. Mitchell; granddaughter, Brittany M. Jolley; great-granddaughter, Gemma M. Stanley; and many other family members. A Celebration of Life will be held in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, www.alzfdn.org. Online guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Northam denies Trump administration request to send Va. National Guard to 'clamp down' on D.C. unrest
-
What's the Phase 2 plan for restaurants, gyms, pools and retail in Virginia?
-
WATCH NOW: 'What is the world coming to?' Broad Street business owners, residents clean up damage from protests.
-
Northam to order removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue
-
Wild bear roams downtown Richmond on Thursday