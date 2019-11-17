MITCHELL, Mary Hall, 86, of Richmond, passed away November 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, F. Daniel Mitchell; son, David L Cadora Jr.; four brothers, one sister; two granddaughters, Sarah E. Cadora and Christy A. Nixon. She is survived by three daughters, Carole A. Brum (Ronald), Linda C. Hughes (Mike), Susan C. Reiman (Todd); 10 grandchildren, Ryan and Amy Nixon, Christopher, Megan and Jenna Hughes, Cameron, Peyton and Brennan Upshaw, Jennifer and David Cadora III; six great-grandchildren; brother, Marion L. Hall; and daughter-in-law, Tracy L. Cadora. She was a lifelong member of Colonial Place Christian Church. She devoted herself to being a wonderful mother and nana. The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., where a Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment Westhampton Memorial Park.View online memorial