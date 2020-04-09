MITCHELL, Robert Eugene, 82, of Chester, Va., passed away on April 5, 2020. Robert served in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed spending his free time bowling at the Holiday Bowl with family and friends. Robert will be remembered as a smart and fun personality who could talk to anyone. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ruby Mitchell; and his brothers, Jimmy Mitchell and Raymond Mitchell. He is survived by his brother, Jerry Mitchell (JoAnn); nephew, Michael Mitchell (Penny) and their children, Thomas and James; niece, Melissa Goosens; sister-in-law, Pauline Mitchell; and numerous friends. A service for family and close friends will be held. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Online condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
