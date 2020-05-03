MITCHELL, Ruth Wheelock, 97, peacefully passed away on April 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Harry L. Mitchell; her sister, Marie W. Wood; and her granddaughter, Dana Mitchell Tesalona. She is survived by her son, Harry Raymond Mitchell (Lesa) of Houston, Texas; and a daughter, Linda C. Chapman (Syd) of Montpelier, Va.; three grandchildren, Ryan Mitchell, Kim Brockenbrough Gara and April Brockenbrough Harlow; and five great-grandchildren, Logan, Kalyn, Ryder, Pablo and Diego. Ruth was born in Scranton, Pa., daughter of the late Clarence M. and Rachel F. Wheelock. She spent her whole life as a homemaker and loved the role of taking care of family. Everyone who knew Ruth, loved her. She was a truly selfless person and enjoyed bestowing kindnesses on others. She had a heart to serve and was always putting others before herself. In earlier years, she enjoyed playing bridge with friends, bowling and ballroom dancing. Her passions were gardening, crocheting, cooking and baking. Family and friends were always happy recipients of her baked goods which she generously shared. Ruth was an extremely talented craftsman, including quilting, painting and sewing. After moving from Virginia Beach to Richmond in 2004, Ruth became a big part of the Chapman family, spending countless hours with them and her grandchildren. The family is forever grateful to the compassionate staff at Spring Arbor Cottages. Special thanks are extended for the excellent care Ruth received from Heartland Hospice. Services will be private.View online memorial
