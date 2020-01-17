MITCHELL, Timothy A., age 64, died peacefully in his home on January 14, 2020, surrounded by family, after a year-long battle with cancer. He was comforted throughout his journey by a deep faith in God and life everlasting. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Katherine Townsend; and three children, Timothy A. Mitchell Jr. of Los Angeles, Calif., Robert D. Mitchell of Richmond, Va. and Rebecca Anne Keefer and her husband, Eric, of Alexandria, Va. Tim is also survived by his mother, Pauline A. Mitchell of Powhatan, Va.; and four siblings, Paul B. Mitchell of Midlothian, Mary Mitchell Amos of Charlotte, N.C., Susan B. Nottingham of Norfolk, Va., Anne Louise Maliff of Powhatan, Va.; and more than two dozen nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Ashton D. Mitchell Jr.; and older brother, Ashton D. Mitchell III. By birthright, Tim was a member of the Clan Moffat of Scotland. Tim's early years growing up in Powhatan County were marked by camping trips with Boy Scout Troop #869, serving as an acolyte at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, competing on Salisbury Country Club's swim team and serving as a two-term page for the Virginia House of Delegates. Tim graduated from Huguenot Academy ('73), where he was a gifted athlete and like his brothers, captained the varsity football team. Being of serious mind, however, Tim turned down scholarship offers to play Division I football in order to join the Corps of Cadets at Virginia Military Institute, where he learned to polish brass, march in formation and made lifelong friends with Brother Rats. Tim graduated with a history degree (VMI '77) and commissioned from ROTC to 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army. Tim completed infantry officer coursework at Fort Benning, Ga., deployed as a platoon leader and executive officer at Camp Casey in South Korea and was later transferred to Fort Irwin, Calif. On January 24, 1982, in the vast Mojave Desert during a tactical night exercise involving armored personnel carriers (APCs), tanks and live ammunition, 1st Lt. Mitchell put his own life at great risk, running head-on toward live-fire frantically waving his flashlight so that dozens of fellow infantrymen were spared. Tim, an observer and judge to the war games, realized that an incorrectly positioned M60 tank, actively firing tracer rounds, had mistaken an APC, full of soldiers, for a mock target and was seconds away from firing its 105mm Howitzer, which would have resulted in massive casualties. For his courageous and selfless actions, Tim was awarded the Soldier's Medal for Heroism. After active duty, Tim joined the Army Reserve with the 80th Division in Virginia. The recipient of numerous honors and awards, Tim concluded his service with the Army at the rank of Captain to pursue opportunities in the private sector. He later founded a construction contracting firm and took great pride in renovating properties throughout central Virginia. Tim will be remembered for his devotion to family, unwavering support of the Dallas Cowboys, love of singing with the Virginians Men's Barbershop Chorus and contributions to St. Michael's Episcopal Church as a member of the vestry, Sunday school teacher and Scout Master. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 2040 McRae Rd., Bon Air, Va. The family welcomes visitors prior to the service, starting at 12:30 p.m. in the commons area of the parish house. Following the ceremony, a reception will be held at Tim's childhood home at 3390 John Tree Hill Rd., Powhatan, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity, https://www.richmondhabitat.org/donate/, or ProjectHOMES https://www.projecthomes.org/get-involved.View online memorial
