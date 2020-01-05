MITCHELL, Tonya Yvonne, 57, quietly passed away on December 22, 2019. Tonya leaves to cherish her memory her two loving daughters, Markisha and Alexis Mitchell; sons, Shawncy and Jeffrey Mitchell; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a funeral service will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
