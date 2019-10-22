MITCHELL, VICTORIA

MITCHELL, Victoria Lynn, 65, of New Kent, Va., passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 18, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother and nana who will be missed by all. Vicki is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, John Mitchell; three children, Cory Bass, Joshua Mitchell and Jessi Mitchell; eight grandchildren, two sisters and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 24, at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home. Interment to follow service in Washington Memorial Park. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.