MOATES, Linda M., 71, of Caroline, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by a daughter; and is survived by her husband of 31 years, Luther H. Moates; a son, Luther Wayne Moates; daughter, Anna Lee Dickson (Stacey); three sisters, LaVerne King, Laura Winn and Jean Ann Adams; a brother, Melvin Adams Jr. Also surviving are five grandchildren. Linda was a member of the Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe and the Indian View Baptist Church, where services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the B. W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett.View online memorial
