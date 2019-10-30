MOEHRING, David Errett, 93, a long-time resident of Chester, Va., went to be with his Savior Monday, October 28, 2019, following a period of declining health. He was the son of the late Clayton C. Moehring and Dorothy Augusta Belman Moehring. Errett was a graduate of Waite High School, Toledo, Ohio, Piedmont Bible College, N.C., Bob Jones University, S.C. and received his master's from Appalachian State, N.C. He served as a PFC in the Army from 1945 to 1947. His greatest pride was serving as a School Administrator at various religious schools for 28 years. He was a retiree of the Virginia state government and a truly dedicated member of Faith Baptist Church in Prince George. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marion Spencer Moehring; sister, Gloria A. Moehring Rennington; sisters-in-law, Shirley Spencer Green and Claudette Spencer Sadler; and brother-in-law, Charles A. Sadler. Survivors include his nieces, Catherine Sorensen (Harley) of Chesterfield, Va., Cynthia Edmonds of Dinwiddie, Va.; nephew, Thomas "David" Sadler (Loretta) of Matoaca, Va.; and numerous great and great-great-nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with the funeral service immediately following at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Liberation Veteran Services, 1202 Hull Street, Richmond, Va. 23224 or by phone at 804-233-4064. The family wishes to thank the staff of Lucy Corr Assisted Living and Nursing Home for the dedication and care of their loved one. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial