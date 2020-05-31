MOERSCH, Hilbert Rudolf, 76, of S. Prince George, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Born in Bonn, Germany on November 4, 1943, he was the son of the late Hilarius and Elisabeth Moersch. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Petersburg, Va., and also an honorary member of the German Sportsclub Richmond (DSC). He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Ursula E. Moersch; daughter, Dr. Viktoria E. Moersch-Drake and husband, Earnest Drake Jr.; grandson, Justin Drake; and other extended family members. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society (Lung Cancer), P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Richmond protest turns violent Friday night with vehicles burned and shots fired into air
-
Principal of Mary Munford Elementary tests positive for COVID-19 after computer distribution event
-
Sen. Tim Kaine and wife Anne Holton test positive for COVID-19 antibodies
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginians must wear masks in public buildings and businesses starting Friday
-
Virginia could peak at more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases a day this summer, UVA model projects
Remembering Loved Ones
Westhampton Memorial Park 6 prime lots adjacent to brick walkway to office, Patterson & …