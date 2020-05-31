MOERSCH, Hilbert Rudolf, 76, of S. Prince George, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Born in Bonn, Germany on November 4, 1943, he was the son of the late Hilarius and Elisabeth Moersch. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Petersburg, Va., and also an honorary member of the German Sportsclub Richmond (DSC). He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Ursula E. Moersch; daughter, Dr. Viktoria E. Moersch-Drake and husband, Earnest Drake Jr.; grandson, Justin Drake; and other extended family members. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society (Lung Cancer), P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

View online memorial