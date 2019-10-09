MOFFITT, Mary Ervin Ankeney, widow of John Ankeney (1944 to 1975) and John Moffitt (1980 to 2008); died at the age of 96 on October 5, 2019. She was also predeceased by her parents, Dana and Ethel Ervin of Charleston, W.Va.; and her three siblings. She is survived by her children, John Ankeney (Pauline), Martha Joiner (Jim), David Ankeney (Barbara) and Mary Anne Javed (John); grandchildren, David Ankeney Jr., John C. Ankeney, Jennifer Diehl, Jihan Lewis, Javairia Yankowy, Jahangir Javed, Jana Solt and their spouses; and 12 great-grandchildren. Mary was born in Clarksburg, W.Va., and raised in East Bank, W.Va., the third of four children of the small town's high school Principal and English and government teacher. She played trumpet and French horn in the band, was the bugler at 4-H camp each year and began playing the piano for church at age 15. Mary graduated from the West Va. Institute of Technology with a B.S. in Home Economics in 1944, where she was a member of Sigma Iota Chi sorority. Within weeks of graduation, Mary and John Ankeney married and moved to Hampton, Va., where he worked for NACA. They had four children within the next five years, moving to Portsmouth, Va. in 1948. She taught home economics at Woodrow Wilson High School, and in 1957, they moved to Richmond, Va., where John Ankeney joined the RPI (now VCU) faculty. They were members of Highland Park Methodist Church before joining Fairfield Presbyterian Church. Just prior to John Ankeney's death, they joined Westhampton United Methodist Church. From 1962 to 1980, Mary was Assistant Librarian at Fairfield Middle School in Henrico County. She retired after marrying John Moffitt, and the two traveled the country and the world together. She encouraged and supported John Moffitt's involvement and leadership in ex-P.O.W activities, since he had been a P.O.W during WWII. Together they were active members of Westhampton United Methodist Church. Wherever her church membership, Mary played the piano and (reluctantly) the organ, sang beautiful soprano solos and taught Sunday School. She was active in the VA nursing home patient activities while John Moffitt was there. Mary Moffitt had a long, healthy life. She worked hard as a wife, mother, teacher, librarian and caregiver. Once she needed assistance, Christine Mack was there for her for nine years, whenever and for as long as she needed help. No words can convey our gratitude and praise for Christine's care and compassion. A Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Westhampton United Methodist Church, 6100 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Westhampton United Methodist Church Pew Cushion Fund.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Food hall opening in Scott's Addition with 18 vendors, two bars, a rooftop bar - and The Veil Brewing Co. taproom
-
After 28 years, Williams & Sherrill home decor store abruptly closes in Chesterfield
-
Virginia woman dies after being attacked by her pet pit bull
-
Henrico man charged with murder and rape of VCU administrator killed in Stratford Hills home
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
Remembering Loved Ones
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Two side-by-side plots. Details: judybcrothers@gmail.com
HANOVER MAUSOLEUM TANDEM $10,000 804-779-2771