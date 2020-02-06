MOHR, Elizabeth, 91, of Richmond, Va., passed away on January 7, 2020. She was born on October 25, 1928, to Heinrich and Karolina Runkel in Koln, Germany. After WWII, she married Joseph Mohr, going on to have two children, Gertrude and Gary. They traveled from Germany to Vancouver in 1955, finally landing in Richmond, Va. Elizabeth was an incredibly talented seamstress, working many years in bridal and men's suiting for Thalhimers and JCPenney. She had a love for baking, big band music and dancing. Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Gertrude Nardone (Anthony); son, Gary Mohr; her grandchildren, Lauren Nardone Carollo (Giuseppe), Stephanie Mohr Sherwin (Randy) and Christopher Mohr; her great-grandchildren; and nephew, Roland Frebel. She is also survived by her loving friend, Michael Contessa. A Mass will be held in Elizabeth's name at a later date.View online memorial
