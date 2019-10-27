MOLLER, Adolph, 87, was called home to his God on October 14, 2019. "Dolph" was born in Brooklyn, New York on December 11, 1931, and was preceded in death by his parents, Adolf and Emma Moller; his wife of 55 years, Lucymary; and his sister, Eleanor Schoenfeld. He is survived by his daughter, Patricia L. Hensley; sons, Christian A. (Lee Ann) and Paul F. (Karen); grandchildren, Justin and Jonathan Hensley, Dennis Grady Jr., Crystal O'Brien (Erik), Denise Grady, Christopher Moller, Miranda Hall, Adrian Johnson (Brian), Mitchell Cleavenger II and Emma Moller; great-grandchildren, Devin and Darin O'Brien, Dulce Grady, Justen and Jacob Johnson, Emily Snyder, Lauren Manuel, Maggie Hall and Grace Johnson; nieces, nephews and many friends. Dolph was a 1953 graduate of Wagner College in Staten Island, New York. Dolph retired as an Accounting Manager after 43 years with Allied Signal (now Honeywell). Dolph was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend to many. He loved the Lord and his church and was active in Sunday school, Lutheran Men in Mission, Virginia Synod Treasurer, Senior Friends Bowling and numerous other groups that he faithfully supported. He "loved and was loved" by all who knew him. There will be a service to celebrate the life of Adolph Fritz Heinrich Moller on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 9800 West Huguenot Road, Richmond, Va. 23235. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his memory to Christ the King Lutheran Church Memorial Garden Fund or Lutheran Men in Mission.View online memorial