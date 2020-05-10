MONCURE, George Vowles Jr., departed this life on May 5, 2020, three days before his 84th birthday. He was born in Richmond and attended St. Christopher's School. He was a graduate of the University of Virginia, where he was a proud member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity and was an Eli Banana. George retired in 2001 from Georgia Pacific Corporation. He was predeceased by his parents, George Vowles Moncure and Page Hamill Moncure; and brother, James A. Moncure II. He is survived by his wife, Janet Pickral Moncure; and four daughters, Celeste Moncure Bailey (Jason) of Charlotte, N.C., Anna Moncure of Roanoke, Virginia Moncure Jamerson (Allen) of Richmond and Mary Catherine Moncure Dillard (Andrew) of Richmond. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Caroline, Cole and Colin Bailey of Charlotte and George Vowles Moncure Jamerson of Richmond; and two sisters, Anne Moncure Call of Bumpass, Va. and Page Moncure Scarselli of Florence, Italy. A private service will be held at Hollywood Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Troop 400 BSA at St. James's Episcopal Church, Richmond.View online memorial
