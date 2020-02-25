MONDREY, Harold Augusta Sr., earned his Heavenly wings on February 21, 2020. Harold leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife of nine and a half years, Mrs. Carolyn A. White-Mondrey; one stepson, Dr. Walter T. White III (Michelle); two sons, Dwayne Mondrey and Harold Mondrey Jr.; one aunt, Mrs. Hazel Harris (William); four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside ceremony will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Rd., Amelia, Va. 23002.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of HAROLD MONDREY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.