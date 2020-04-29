MONROE, Carolyn, departed this life April 21, 2020. Carolyn Monroe was born August 13, 1954, in Richmond, Va. She grew up with all four siblings with her mother, Edna Monroe in a house in Historic Jackson Ward. She was a devoted employee with the Department of Social Services-Division of Child Support Enforcement where she retired in June 2019 after working there 30 years. She touched a lot of people, sometimes more than she even knew, because the values and strong will she instilled into her children, Gerard and Trista, will forever be a part of her legacy that lives on through her grandchildren and the advocacy to keep a strong family unit as much as possible because family meant the most to her; as she would say, "do not put anything before family, because you can replace material things but you cannot replace a daughter, son, mother or father." She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Gerard Monroe and Trista Monroe-Allen (Joseph); grandchildren, Jamal Monroe, Thomas Monroe, Anonya Monroe, Zaire Monroe, Gerard Monroe Jr. and Aden Monroe; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. A private funeral ceremony will be held at Maury Cemetery, 2700 Maury St., on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 2 p.m.View online memorial
