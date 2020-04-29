MONROE, CAROLYN

MONROE, Carolyn, departed this life April 21, 2020. Carolyn Monroe was born August 13, 1954, in Richmond, Va. She grew up with all four siblings with her mother, Edna Monroe in a house in Historic Jackson Ward. She was a devoted employee with the Department of Social Services-Division of Child Support Enforcement where she retired in June 2019 after working there 30 years. She touched a lot of people, sometimes more than she even knew, because the values and strong will she instilled into her children, Gerard and Trista, will forever be a part of her legacy that lives on through her grandchildren and the advocacy to keep a strong family unit as much as possible because family meant the most to her; as she would say, "do not put anything before family, because you can replace material things but you cannot replace a daughter, son, mother or father." She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Gerard Monroe and Trista Monroe-Allen (Joseph); grandchildren, Jamal Monroe, Thomas Monroe, Anonya Monroe, Zaire Monroe, Gerard Monroe Jr. and Aden Monroe; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. A private funeral ceremony will be held at Maury Cemetery, 2700 Maury St., on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 2 p.m.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of CAROLYN MONROE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.