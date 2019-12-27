MONTAGUE, Horace Sr., age 81, of Richmond, departed this life December 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Montague; and one son, Horace Montague Jr. He is survived by three daughters, Dolphine Montague, Angel Blakes (Carl) and Vickie Wood (Clinton); two sons, Charles Montague Sr. (Amanda) and Darryl Lee Montague (Michelle); 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; one sister, Isabelle Tillman; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one brother-in-law, James Forbes; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services will be held Saturday, 11 a.m., at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W. Cary Street, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. Ricardo Brown, pastor, officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Saturday.View online memorial
