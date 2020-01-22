MONTAGUE, John Jr. "Peanut," 37, of Richmond, departed this life Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Deborah Montague; and sister, Debbie Montague. He leaves cherished memories to his daughter, Kaden Montague; father, John Turner; siblings, Jody Montague, Homer Montague and Latasha Montague; Cynthia Montague (aunt); and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Crawley Funeral Home, 3810 Meadowbridge Rd., where viewing will be held 12 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Celebration of Life service at 12 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Crawley Funeral Home, 3810 Meadowbridge Rd., Richmond, Va. Interment Oakwood Cemetery, 3101 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, Va. 23223.View online memorial
