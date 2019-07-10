MONTGOMERY, James "Eric," 43, of Richmond, Virginia, most recently living in Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Eric is survived by his parents, Robert Keith Montgomery II (Miriam) and Diane Spangler (Harlan); along with his daughter, Caitlyn Montgomery; his fiancee, Teresa Hairfield; her children, Ashley and Jayden; his brother, Brian Montgomery; his sister, Michelle Kleski; brothers, Chris Spangler and Ryan Spangler. Eric graduated from Radford University in 1999, with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He was a member of the AXP fraternity. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 1 until 3 p.m. at Maymont Park's Garden Hall, 1700 Hampton St., Richmond, Va. 23220, to share special memories.View online memorial