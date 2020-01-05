MONTGOMERY, Pauline Owens, "Pim," went peacefully and calmly to be with her savior on December 24, 2019. Pim was born on February 18, 1925, in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late Clarence and Helen Owens of Atlantic City New Jersey. Pim had no children and only one sibling, Helen Burway, who preceded Pim. She is the widow of Wilfred "Red" Montgomery and Robert Baker. Pim worked many years for and retired from the Department of the Air Force Bureau of Legislature Liaison. For many years, Pim was a very active member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary during which time she received many awards. Pim knew that God had blessed her abundantly throughout her life and that this blessing was not for her to hoard for herself. She knew God's call to give in love to others and so she did. She gave love through her beaming smile that was contagious to all that she encountered. She gave generous love through acts of kindness to others, such as delivering ice cream to the boys and girls at the YMCA. She gave extravagantly through her financial support to charities and community organizations locally and beyond. It is through knowing what her responsibility was in giving out of her blessing that the Northern Neck community and beyond has been able to receive and grow in various ways. Some of those who benefited from these acts of love are the YMCA of Heathsville, the YMCA of Kilmarnock, Melrose UMC Fellowship Hall, the Jamestown 4-H Education Center and the Boy Scouts. She loved the ladies of her homemaking group. She was a member of Chapter 5 Order of the Eastern Star. Pim was a faithful member of Heathsville United Methodist Church since 2004. While at Heathsville she served on the Trustees and Finance Committees, as well as the church council. She was always involved in the activities and fundraisers. She gave generously in support of the church's mission and ministry. Pim's desire to continue praising God with the financial blessing He had given to her led her to absorb the remaining outstanding balance of the fellowship hall mortgage. The loss of Pim will be felt for many years to come by those on the Northern Neck and beyond. Memorial services will be held starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Heathsville United Methodist Church in Heathsville, followed by refreshments in the church fellowship hall. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heathsville United Methodist Church Capital Project fund, P.O. Box 86, Heathsville, Va. 22473.View online memorial
