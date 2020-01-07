MONTOUR, Leonard James, of Richmond, Virginia, died December 27, 2019, at Spring Arbor Cottage Memory Care facility. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norma A. and Wilford Nelles Montour; and his brother, Fred. Born and raised in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, James graduated from Walkerville High School as an outstanding student, where he was an athlete in track and field winning many championships. He continued to set records as an athlete while attending the University of Michigan, where he later received his Ph.D. He was a respected author and co-author of numerous scientific publications, devoting 30-plus years to the Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine, Department of Radiology and retired Professor Emeritus in 1996. Family and friends will remember James as a gifted artist, a faithful fan of the University of Michigan Wolverines and his immeasurable love of cats to which he rescued and cared for throughout his adult life. He is survived by his life partner, Kathleen H. MacCabe; her son, Joel Nolting and his wife, Ashley Nolting and their son, Owen Nolting; devoted nieces, Linda (Eddie) Mulloy, Cherlynn (Jeffery) Wheeler, Susan Montour, Michelle (Todd) Hasson, Amy Shaw; great-nephews, Brandon, Travis and Spencer Mulloy; and great-nieces, Delaney, Taylor and Sydney Hasson; and great-great-nephew, Jack Mulloy; also cousin and close friend, Jeff Atkins. The family would like to thank the staff of The Laurels of University Park, the staff of Spring Arbor Cottage Memory Care facility, Heartland Hospice Care, and Affinity Funeral Service. Lastly, a special thank you to Dr. Racheal Waller of The Medical College of Virginia. In his memory, please consider a contribution to the charity of your choice.View online memorial
