MOODY, Elsie J. "Milkaway," 79, of New Kent, Va., went to be with the Lord January 14, 2020. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church, 8500 New Kent Hwy., New Kent, Va. 23124. A visitation will take place Sunday, January 19, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. Burial to follow in family cemetery after services. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
MOODY, ELSIE
Service information
Jan 19
Visitation
Sunday, January 19, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge Chapel
Providence Forge, VA 23140
Jan 20
Service
Monday, January 20, 2020
1:00PM
Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church
8500 New Kent Highway
New Kent, VA 23124
