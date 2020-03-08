MOODY, Joan Wishart, 92, died at home on March 2, 2020. Born on April 26, 1927, in White Plains, N.Y., to Clifton Armfield Wishart and Lois Kane Wishart, Joan lived in many places growing up and traveled widely contributing to her lifelong interest in people. Joan attended St. Catherine's School, graduating in 1945. During World War II, she spent her high school summers volunteering as a driver for the Red Cross. In 1949, Joan graduated from Wheaton College in Norton, Mass., and married Samuel Seneca Moody Jr., in 1951. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and parents. Joan is survived by her children, Gibbs Randall Moody, Jennifer Moody Constine (David), Jane Moody Rachal (Bill) and Jonathan Turner Moody (Brynn); her five granddaughters and four grandsons, Katherine Kane Moody, Elizabeth Ann Moody, Lily Kane Constine, Sarah Seneca Rachal, Maria Wishart Rachal, William Munford Ellis Rachal lll, Jonathan Turner Moody Jr., Samuel West Moody and Benjamin Rendina Moody; and special friends, Sandy Campbell Woodson and Sharon Osborne Moody. Joan was a member of the Colonial Dames, the Country Club of Virginia, and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. She was a devoted daughter, wife and friend, a loving mother, an adoring grandmother and a fierce advocate for her family and pillar of support. After losing her husband in 1973, Joan focused on sustaining her family and starting a career in real estate. She entertained a love of travel, genealogy, a passion for detail that included a flair for interior and architectural design, and a staunch adherence to tradition. Her family will miss her strength, wisdom and guidance. A memorial service will be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 6000 Grove Avenue, on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wilton House Museum (www.wiltonhousemuseum.org/) or the Virginia Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (www.cff.org/Virginia/).View online memorial
