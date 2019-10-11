MOODY, KALLIE "DANNY"

MOODY, Kallie "Danny," age 82, of Portsmouth, departed this life October 6, 2019. He was the youngest of 17 children. He was preceded in death by his companion, Queen Stephenson. He is survived by three daughters, Pamela Janet Monroe, Sabrina Piper and Katrina Denise Riddick; one son, Kellie Moody Jr.; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Marie Moody; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Funeral services will be held Saturday, 1 p.m. Interment Greenlawn Cemetery in Portsmouth, Virginia.

