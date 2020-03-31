MOODY, Samuel Miller III, 66, of Powhatan, passed away March 29, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Janice; his sister, Kathy Brooks; and nephew, Whit Brooks (Emily); great-nieces, Daisy and Oriane; his brother, David Moody (Linda); and niece, Ellie Murnane (Zack); great-nephew, Emmett; and niece, Grace Moody. He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Miller Moody Jr.; mother, Katherine McGehee Moody and Kathy's child, Therin Brooks. Sam was an avid fisherman of the fresh waters of Virginia. He obtained the meritorious lifetime distinction of Master Angler I for accomplished trophy angling of largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, blue catfish, yellow perch and chain pickerel. Garvey Winegar, a journalist for the Richmond Times- Dispatch, considered Sam his "go to" man for fishing advice and wrote many articles on their adventures. His lifetime love for nature and music, especially playing bluegrass on his beloved Martin guitar and recording songs brought him the greatest enjoyment possible. He retired from the sign industry. Sam loved the Lord, his family and friends and will always be missed and cherished. A celebration in memory of Sam will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
