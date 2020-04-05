MOODY, The Rev. John Pershing "Jack," a native of Colonial Heights, Va., passed away on March 27, 2020, at age 94. He was the son of the late George A. Moody Sr. and Madeline Smith; and was also predeceased by his two brothers, George and Frank. In 1948, he married his sweetheart, Lily May Trakas of Petersburg, Va. Today, he is survived by his nieces and nephews. In 1943, at 17, Jack enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served aboard the LST 75 as an Electrician's Mate 2nd Class and gallantly participated in the "first wave" attack on Omaha Beach, D-Day, June 6, 1944. Online condolences are welcomed at the website of Bristow-Faulkner Funeral Home, Saluda. Special thanks to all his friends who helped enrich his life over the years. Funeral services will be announced at a later date due to the current virus crisis.View online memorial
