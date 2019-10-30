MOODY, Wade L., 49, of Glen Allen, passed away on October 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Moody. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Amy Moody; daughter, Andrea Moody; father, Charles Moody; brother, Bill Moody; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Wade was a loving and devoted husband and father who never met a stranger. He loved to laugh and to make others laugh. He enjoyed all sports and was an avid "Ford" man. His favorite spot was Hatteras, where he enjoyed participating in Surf Fishing Tournaments with his family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Wade's memory to NCBBA, P.O. Box 189, Nags Head, N.C. 27959 or Outer Banks Preservation Association, 5353 N. Virginia Dare Trail, Kitty Hawk, N.C. 27949.View online memorial