MOONEY, Brad William, 9/11/78-5/26/20. Brad Mooney departed to be with our Lord on May 26, 2020 in San Francisco, Calif. He is survived by his wife, Claire; and his daughter, Coren, age six; and son, Rylan, age three. His parents, Bill and Michele; and sister, Jessica, live in Midlothian, Va. His sister, Erin Mooney Delk, lives in Raleigh. Brad was first an artist painting from a very young age. He recieved a B.A. from the University of Illinois and his master's from Virginia Commonwealth University. In his professional life, Brad was an innovative development and construction executive with multinational experience in construction management, design and finance. Brad's personal emphasis and commitment was to green building principles, emerging technology and continued education. Brad was active with Art 180 while attending graduate school at VCU. With Art 180, he helped provide a creative space for young people living in challenging circumstances in and around the city of Richmond, Va. Brad cherished exploring the parks and nearby beaches in San Francisco with his family and friends. A memorial service for immediate family will be held at a later date. A donation in memory of Brad can be made to Donate/Art 180 or Surfrider Foundation Memorials.View online memorial
