MOONEY, JOYCE

MOONEY, Mrs. Joyce, 81, Mechanicsville, Va., passed away August 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Katherine C. Lowry; and her stepfather, Ernest "Dutch" Lowry. Joyce is survived by Ken, her husband of 64 years; her three sons, Billy (Tammy), Richard (Lynda) and Joe (Valerie); her grandsons, Lee (Amy), William and Carter; her granddaughters, Katie, Ashton, Casey and Cara; her great-grandson, John; and her devoted cousin, Brenda. Joyce loved to play bingo and spend time on the Rappahannock fishing and crabbing. She was a long-time member of the Black Creek Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 1, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A graveside service will be held at Washington Memorial Park, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dementia Society of America, 114 North Main St., Doylestown, Pa. 18901.View online memorial