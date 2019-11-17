MOONEY, Norma A., 92, of Mechanicsville, passed away November 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Norwood Mooney; daughter, Pat Coffman; parents, Isabelle and Ernest Murray; brother, Herbert Murray; and sister, June Murray. Norma is survived by four children, June Nolen, Lynn, Michael and Sherry Mooney; two grandchildren, Barry Dorn and Kelly Nolen; and three great-grandchildren. She was a 16-year-old war bride during WWII. Norma was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and was a member of Mechanicsville United Methodist Church. Burial and services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to East Hanover Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 454, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. bennettfuneralhomes.comView online memorial